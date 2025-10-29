No discussion of Venezuela situation between Russia, US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The situation around Venezuela has not been discussed during Russia-US contacts over recent months, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, replying to a question about any discussions between Moscow and Washington regarding the situation in the Caribbean and the build-up of US troops there.

"This issue has not been discussed at all and it was not on the agenda," the Kremlin official said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly stated that the country is currently under the most serious threat of an invasion by the US in the past 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of insufficiently actively combating drug trafficking. The US Navy deployed eight warships, one nuclear submarine, 10,000 troops to the Caribbean and, in international waters, neutralized at least nine speedboats carrying individuals baselessly accused of smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

According to the New York Times, Trump instructed his administration to cease all efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement of escalating tensions with Venezuela. US media outlets reported that in the next few weeks, the US may begin carrying out strikes on drug cartel targets on Venezuelan soil.