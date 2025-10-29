Kremlin calls for resolving problems around Venezuela in accordance with international law

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia respects Venezuela’s sovereignty and believes that problems around the South American country should be resolved based on international law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the US military buildup in the Caribbean.

"Venezuela is a sovereign nation and we believe that developments around Venezuela should unfold in accordance with the spirit and letter of international law," Peskov explained.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that his country is facing the most serious threat of invasion from the United States in the last 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuela of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. So far, the US Navy has deployed eight vessels, one nuclear-powered submarine, and 10,000 troops in the Caribbean Sea and killed more than 30 people in nine strikes on boats Washington says were smuggling drugs.

According to The New York Times, on October 7, US President Donald Trump curtailed all attempts of a diplomatic settlement of escalating tensions with Venezuela. The American media reported that the United States may begin to pound drug cartel facilities in Venezuela in the next few weeks.