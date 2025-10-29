Fire breaks out after drone hits container with petroleum products in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, October 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has attacked the Crimean capital of Simferopol with a fire breaking out as a result of a drone hitting a container with fuel and lubricants, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said.

"As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV on Simferopol, a container with oil and lubricants was hit. A fire broke out as a result. There have been no casualties. The emergency services are working on site," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Aksyonov urged residents and visitors to remain calm and trust only official sources of information.