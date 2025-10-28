Russian, Indonesian leaders seeking dialogue as they plan to develop contacts — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 28. /TAS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia are interested in political dialogue between the two countries and efforts to develop contacts at the highest level, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov told TASS in an interview.

"Political dialogue between our countries is a major component of interstate relations," the diplomat said. "Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has paid an official visit to the Russian Federation this year. Actually, it has been agreed to develop highest-level contacts further," he added.

According to Tolchenov, in formal terms, now that Subianto has visited Russia, the Russian leader’s visit to Indonesia could now be on the agenda. Putin last visited the Southeast Asian republic in 2007.

The two leaders could even meet on the sidelines of multilateral forums, with any contact between them requiring serious arrangements, he continued. "As soon as such an agreement is reached, we will naturally let the mass media know," Tolchenov promised.