Russian, Indonesian leaders seeking dialogue as they plan to develop contacts — ambassador

Political dialogue between Russia and Indonesia is a major component of interstate relations, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said

MOSCOW, October 28. /TAS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia are interested in political dialogue between the two countries and efforts to develop contacts at the highest level, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov told TASS in an interview.

"Political dialogue between our countries is a major component of interstate relations," the diplomat said. "Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has paid an official visit to the Russian Federation this year. Actually, it has been agreed to develop highest-level contacts further," he added.

According to Tolchenov, in formal terms, now that Subianto has visited Russia, the Russian leader’s visit to Indonesia could now be on the agenda. Putin last visited the Southeast Asian republic in 2007.

The two leaders could even meet on the sidelines of multilateral forums, with any contact between them requiring serious arrangements, he continued. "As soon as such an agreement is reached, we will naturally let the mass media know," Tolchenov promised.

Foreign policyIndonesia
Russia-Japan dispute over Kuril Islands
Tokyo considers maintaining contact with Moscow meaningful to resolve disputes
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara reaffirmed Tokyo’s consistent position on the need to settle the "territorial issue" and conclude a peace treaty with Russia, while also reiterating Japan’s criticism of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine
Read more
US politician criticizes EU determination to erase ‘entire bloodlines’ in Russia, Ukraine
In another comment, which came as a response to Estonian lawmaker Marko Mihkelson, Anna Paulina Luna said "Americans have zero interest in dying in a foreign war or a nuclear arms exchange"
Read more
Tomahawks will not fly deep into Russia — head of lawyers’ association
Sergey Stepashin highlighted that Russia possessed the Burevestnik missile at present
Read more
European imports of LNG beat record in nine months — IEA
Stronger domestic demand, together with lower piped gas imports and higher storage injections since April, kept European LNG netback prices at a premium compared with key Asian markets
Read more
Hurricane Melissa destroys over 750 houses in Dominican Republic — TV
Almost 3,800 people have lost their homes as a result
Read more
Italian court rules to extradite Ukrainian national to Germany over Nord Stream blasts
According to the man’s lawyer Nicola Canestrini, the defense will challenge the ruling with the Court of Cassation
Read more
Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement comes into force
The agreement, initiated by the president, strengthens bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres, including energy, mineral extraction, transport, and communications, as well as in security, counterterrorism, and counter-extremism
Read more
Putin approves procedure for criminal prosecution outside Russia
The amendments also address situations where a suspect or accused has fled Russia
Read more
Some 1,000 people evacuated from US base in Guantanamo die to Hurricane Melissa
According to The New York Times, all those evacuated were temporarily accommodated at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida
Read more
Kiev attacks LPR in attempts to intimidate LPR population, expert says
Vitaly Kiselev said that the enemy’s UAV operations aim to demonstrate their ongoing capacity to target the territories
Read more
Rosatom plans to sign first international ‘quantum’ contracts in 2026
According to Alexey Likhachev, the state corporation has begun activities in the area of quantum sensing
Read more
RTS Index slowing down after official rates release by Bank of Russia
The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.51% to 2,480.12 points
Read more
Group East destroys company of Ukrainian troops in Novonikolayevka — security forces
According to the report, the combat units took control of the enemy's defense area of over three square kilometers, cleared around 350 buildings
Read more
Top Russian diplomat arrives in Minsk to participate in Eurasian Security Conference
On the sidelines of the conference, Sergey Lavrov is set to hold working meetings with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and with high-level representatives from other nations
Read more
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Read more
West fears Russia, not its missiles — legislator
Earlier, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin that testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile had been successfully completed
Read more
IEA expects Russia’s gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia to reach 44 bcm by 2030
Gazprom launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China at its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year on December 1, 2024
Read more
No progress on issue of Russia-Ukraine talks — senior Russian diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin referred to what Dmitry Peskov said on the subject: Ukraine is not responding to Russian initiatives, avoiding dialogue
Read more
Lithuania begins allowing certain citizens to cross border with Belarus
The press service also noted that the Salcininkai checkpoint remains closed indefinitely
Read more
Russia to redirect LNG supplies from Europe to Asia in 2026 — IEA
Earlier, the EU approved the 19th sanctions package, which includes a complete ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts from April 25, 2026
Read more
US, Vatican are two centers of anti-war leaders’ network — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that it is a network of leaders, whose names are known to everyone
Read more
Finnish airport left without Russian tourists to be closed until year-end
The spokesperson for the Lappeenranta Airport did not exclude the possibility of one-off flights from the airport but special requests will be needed to be submitted in order to organize them
Read more
Deliveries of Eurofighter jets to begin in early 2026 — top Turkish defense official
Yasar Guler said that Turkey plans to purchase 12 Eurofighter jets from Qatar, 12 from Oman, and 20 from the United Kingdom
Read more
Medvedev congratulates Russia’s friends on successful test of Burevestnik missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully
Read more
Second import-substituted MC-21 aircraft takes to skies
The operation of new domestic systems and PD-14 engines was tested on board
Read more
VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum to be held in Kazan for first time
Private investors, company representatives, and regulators will participate in the event
Read more
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Read more
Timeframes of Putin-Trump meeting unclear, but sides are ready — aide
Yury Ushakov added that the previous meeting of the two leaders, held in Alaska’s Anchorage, was organized within a very short period
Read more
Kaliningrad Region head calls Lithuania's statements on transit restrictions provocation
According to Alexey Besprozvannykh, the authorities of the Kaliningrad region are monitoring the situation, are in touch with all carriers, and an operational center is working to ensure transport accessibility in the face of the restrictions
Read more
Special operation exacerbates EU crisis, Civic Chamber’s official says
Alexander Galushka said that Europe is transforming into a declining civilization
Read more
Putin, Tokayev discuss arrangements for Kazakh leader’s state visit to Russia — Kremlin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Russia on November 12
Read more
Ukrainian army’s defense collapses in south of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead in that frontline area, a source in Russian defense circles said
Read more
Israel receives one more coffin with remains of deceased hostage — premier’s office
According to the statement, the remains will be promptly delivered to the Israeli territory for identification
Read more
US congressmen may arrive in Russia to meet with Russian lawmakers — senior MP
Leonid Slutsky still said that it is too early to speak about specific details
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of overnight drone attacks on Russian regions
A Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus killed one person and left five people injured in the borderline Bryansk Region
Read more
Russia has no information about any country intending to leave BRICS — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that "BRICS is a voluntary intergovernmental association" and that Moscow always respects its partners' sovereign foreign policies
Read more
Canceled Budapest summit sends signal to Russia to destroy Zelensky regime — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the long-awaited negotiation process may start only after that
Read more
EU making big mistake by refusing from talks with Russia, Hungarian PM warns
Viktor Orban noted that once the United States has resumed contacts with Russia, it will "address the issue of the future of Ukraine and its economic resources" while Europe will stay on the sidelines and will not be able to maintain dialogue "even on its own future"
Read more
Protests against Biya's re-election as president begin in Cameroon
According to RFI radio, the police used tear gas to disperse the protesters in the economic capital of the country, Douala
Read more
Syrian security forces arrest country's former prosecutor general
Naif Dirgham is charged with "serious violations committed against the civilian population"
Read more
Police shut down mining farm in Leningrad Region causing over 1 bln rubles in damages
The police detained six suspects
Read more
Kiev has reinforced group near Krasny Liman with FPV drones — expert
This is an attempt to slow the advance of the Russian army, Vitaly Kiselev noted
Read more
Final meeting of APEC senior officials begins in South Korea
This year, the APEC discussed ways to reduce "paperless trade," approaches to the use of artificial intelligence, as well as health issues
Read more
MOEX Index down 1.1% as morning trading session opens
By 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had extended losses to 1.64% as it traded at 2,436.13 points
Read more
Moscow has no illusions about EU ceasefire plan for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin stressed that the policy of Western European countries and the Kiev regime has been totally irresponsible
Read more
Russian LNG exports tumble 11% in 9M 2025 — IEA
Six LNG batches were sold to China from the Arctic LNG 2 project during the period from June to September but their total volume was less than one billion cubic meters
Read more
Russia to provide support to Iran to resolve crisis around its nuclear program — envoy
Consultations between Russia and Iran continue at various levels, and "everything possible is being done to find an effective diplomatic solution," Alexey Dedov noted
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia to exceed $5 bln by end of 2025 — envoy
Sergey Tolchenov added that metals, energy resources, timber, fertilizers, and agricultural products are still Russia's key exports
Read more
Yerevan, Baku in dialogue to agree venue for next meeting in 3+3 format
According to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the choice of a venue for the next meeting in this format is a technical issue
Read more
US is pursuing policy of deploying weapons in space — Russian Foreign Ministry
Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian delegation, called for the development of universal, legally binding norms that would prohibit the placement of weapons in space and the use of force against space assets
Read more
Shoigu accuses West of seeking to divide Russia
"The collective West fails to understand the nature of Russian interethnic relations, the spiritual, moral strength, and the unity of the multinational Russian people, which allows us to confidently resist destructive geopolitical technologies," Russian Security Council said
Read more
Lukoil to sell overseas assets — company
The sale of the assets is conducted under the wind down license from the US OFAC
Read more
Trump's remarks about sub near Russia are US president's point of view — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether the Kremlin considered Trump's remarks about the Burevestnik missile being "inappropriate" given the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Syrian ministry’s delegation travels to Russia to work on resuming consular services
The Syrian delegation will be tasked with "preparing a comprehensive action plan to restore consular and administrative services and ensure uninterrupted workflows," according to the foreign ministry
Read more
Car kills two kids on sidewalk in Urals, third child in intensive care
The identities of the children are being established by the police, the regional traffic agency said
Read more
West wanted to break Russia, but went broke itself — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, it is obvious that large-scale Western sanctions aimed at Russia’s financial and technological isolation and undermining the country's economic development do not have the desired effect
Read more
St. Petersburg judge arrests four suspects in attack and kidnapping case
The case was heard behind closed doors, as requested by the investigators
Read more
Russia needs buffer zone, so it controls areas beyond Donbass, Novorossia — Lavrov
The Russia foreign minister added that "root causes, that's what must be key to understanding how to help end this situation efficiently"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries serve as blocking detachments near Pervomayskoye — Russian fighter
"I have heard over the radio we took from the enemy that there was foreign speech - various foreign languages, not just English," a grenade launcher from the 64th guards motor rifle brigade of Battlegroup East, with the call sign Amur, said
Read more
Trump says is about to settle his ninths conflict
The US leader believes that the conflict between Russian and Ukraine will be settled
Read more
Russia does not see sanctions as temporary or targeted measures — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underlined that it is a mechanism for systemic strategic pressure on Moscow
Read more
Rubio, Wang Yi discuss preparations for meeting between Trump, Xi — State Department
The Chinese leader and his US counterpart are to meet on October 30 in Busan on the sidelines of an APEC summit
Read more
EU leaders blocking peaceful settlement in Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto emphasized that part of this European strategy geared to continue the war is pumping money into Ukraine
Read more
Putin signs law terminating Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement
In addition to withdrawing from the main agreement, Russia has also denounced all associated protocols
Read more
Musk launches his own online encyclopedia Grokipedia — NYT
It currently boasts over 800,000 entries written using AI, according to the report
Read more
US blocks start of talks on preventing an arms race in space — Russian MFA
Russian delegation’s deputy head Konstantin Vorontsov also noted that the Russian side had not heard any comments from the US delegation on the US Golden Dome system
Read more
Water level in Belgorod Reservoir drops by one meter after Ukrainian attacks
A state of emergency has been declared at the facility based on the federal operator’s order and an action plan has been approved to carry out restoration work
Read more
Russian forces destroy platoon of Ukrainian troops while liberating Yegorovka — sources
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Yegorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 27
Read more
Russia, Indonesia to hold naval exercises off Russian coast in 2026 — envoy
"An agreement was reached that they would be held every two years," Sergey Tolchenov added
Read more
Russian army separated from northern part of Seversk in DPR by about 2.5 km — expert
The liberation of Seversk located on a hill will allow Russian fighters to take control of neighboring Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, and Krasny Liman, Vitaly Kiselev added
Read more
Turkey, UK sign contract for $10.7 billion supply of Typhoon fighter jets
According to the the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, this is the first contract since 2017 for the purchase of UK-made fighter jets
Read more
Belarus, India boost contacts amid geopolitical turbulence — Belarusian foreign ministry
This "can be seen as a confirmation of the high mutual trust and support and the basis for the further expansion of bilateral ties," the statement said
Read more
Europe not involved in discussions on its future security model — Hungarian PM
Europe "is out of the game in terms of its future security model and its future relations with the Russians and the Ukrainians," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Press review: US eyes Venezuela ground op as Ukrainian militants grow active in Africa
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 27th
Read more
Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile covers 8,700-mile distance
The missile was in the air for about 15 hours, said Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov
Read more
Russia uses weapons very selectively — legislator
As Andrey Kartapolov said, Western countries know perfectly well that almost all Russia's weapon is one of a kind
Read more
Bright space object spotted above Moscow can be asteroid — scientists
At the same time, researchers emphasized that the object’s nature remains not entirely clear at this point
Read more
Russian forces inflict serious damage on Ukraine, destroying all equipment — commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said that the Ukrainian armed forces are using all the equipment they have, both Western-made and other types
Read more
BRICS works quietly, does not challenge anyone — Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the international community is witnessing a shift from neoliberal and neocolonial practices to a new objectively multipolar reality
Read more
Ukraine loses around 1,380 troops in special op zone over past day — top brass
Units of Russia's Battlegroup West destroyed seven armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and a field artillery system
Read more
Fence between Finland, Russia becomes tourist attraction — TV
The Finnish Border Guard recorded over 50 cases of border zone violations in the summer of 2025, Yle reported
Read more
Burevestnik missile compatible with Iskander, Oreshnik launchers — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the modularity and adaptability of Russian launch platforms enable transport and launch containers to be compatible with various carriers, including surface vessels
Read more
Western military aid to Ukraine drops by 45% this year — lawmaker
According to Ruslan Gorbenko, weapons supplies from Western countries are coming "with delays and in lesser volumes"
Read more
Romania, Ukraine discuss ways to expand military cooperation
The parties agreed to intensify contacts at the technical and institutional levels, and to meet periodically to discuss defense industry issues, designed to stimulate joint projects and partnerships between the companies
Read more
US congresswoman once again urges to develop ties with Russia
Anna Paulina Luna strongly rejected baseless accusations of those who criticized her for a meeting with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev
Read more
AmCham chief notes importance of projects for interaction between Russian, US businesses
"Previous business models will likely no longer work, and it is necessary to develop new models of interaction," Robert Agee noted
Read more
Use of seized Russian assets would cost Germany over 100 bln euros — DPA
Berlin stands to lose the most if Russian Central Bank funds are planned to be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Matthias Schepp said
Read more
Army aviation using new tactical techniques, developments in special op — top brass
"The combat experience is taken into account not only in combat missions but also in cadet training," Russian army aviation chief Colonel Yury Borisikov said
Read more
Indonesia understands reasons for conflict in Ukraine, takes balanced position — envoy
"There are no statements being made in support of one side or the other, but everyone understands perfectly well that it is necessary to seek a settlement," Sergey Tolchenov said
Read more
West inflates Russian missile costs to justify high weapons prices — expert
In Mike Fredenburg's view, "the West likes to inflate the cost of Russian weapons as a way to suggest Moscow is in a financial bind and manipulate the narrative of a looming Ukraine victory, while also masking real inefficiencies in the US defense industry"
Read more
Russia develops 'antidotes' to Western sanctions, relies on its own tech — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that localization of production "has become a kind of trend in the global economy"
Read more
Ukraine, Europe cannot win conflict with Russia — American journalist
Commenting on the Europeans’ attempts to inflict a defeat on Russia, Tucker Carlson expressed confidence that they would fail
Read more
Indonesia interested in oil, gas supplies from Russia — Russian envoy
"I haven't yet given any figures or mentioned any company names so as not to create unhealthy excitement and expose our Indonesian partners to the possible risk of secondary sanctions from Western countries, which are closely monitoring what we do in Indonesia," Sergey Tolchenov added
Read more
Xi Jinping won’t make concessions to Trump regarding purchases of Russian oil — expert
Ian Bremmer believes that the trade agreement being prepared between the US and China "will be significant, but not final"
Read more
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 2.64% to 2,476.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.19% to 987.84 points
Read more
Burevestnik missile won’t further strain Russia-US relations — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that only the first tentative steps have been taken so far to bring these relations out of their previous state of stagnation
Read more
Minsk to host security forum involving top diplomats from Russia, Hungary, North Korea
According to Belarus’ Foreign Ministry, the forum will bring together delegates from more than 40 countries and seven international bodies
Read more
Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — TV
Sanae Takaichi will convey the intention to US president during their first talks that will take place in Tokyo on Tuesday, Nippon TV reported
Read more
India's imports of oil from US up to their highest since 2022 in October — publication
This move is seen as part of New Delhi's effort to diversify supplies away from Russia and ease trade tensions with the Trump administration, The Economic Times says
Read more
Hungary will fight Brussels' plan to fully ban Russian energy supplies to EU — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that the sanctions have failed to achieve their goal and have not led to an end to the conflict in Ukraine, but EU leaders, despite these setbacks, do not intend to abandon their policies
Read more