Russia to provide support to Iran to resolve crisis around its nuclear program — envoy

TEHRAN, October 28. /TASS/. Russia has been and will continue to support Iran in finding solutions to resolve the crisis surrounding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia and Iran are in constant contact to resolve the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, which has developed due to Western countries' fault. <...> We are providing and will continue to provide comprehensive support to Tehran in finding a long-term political and diplomatic solution to the current crisis," he said.

Consultations between Russia and Iran continue at various levels, and "everything possible is being done to find an effective diplomatic solution," Dedov noted.

The Russian side considers the steps taken by the Europeans and supported by Washington to restore UN Security Council sanctions to be legally and procedurally untenable, he stressed. "Accordingly, they [attempts to put pressure on Iran] do not impose any legal obligations on bona fide participants in the international community," the ambassador said.