LUGANSK, October 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army command has reinforced the group near Krasny Liman (Ukrainian name: Liman) with FPV drone crews in an attempt to slow the advance of the Russian army, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

"Regarding Krasny Liman: <…> advancing is extremely difficult. Firstly, there are large forests here. Those forests have been occupied by Nazi units of [the Ukrainian nationalist battalion] Azov [recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia]. They are not in contact with adjacent units of the Ukrainian army, they are operating autonomously. They have deployed a large number of [drone] operators to this area. As far as we know, there are about 28-30 FPV drone operators currently working in this direction," he said.

DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said earlier that Russian troops had advanced between Krasny Liman and the village of Yampol.