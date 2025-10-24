Russia seeks diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict — presidential envoy

NEW YORK, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow would like to resolve the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, said.

"I think we are finding those compromises that would work for all of the parties," he pointed out in an interview with CNN.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s frustration over how the negotiation process is going, Dmitriev noted that there's "quite a bit of misinformation about what's going on."

"I think we are reasonably close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out," Dmitriev added.