Russia, US looking at further prisoner exchanges — Russian envoy Dmitriev

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are discussing further potential prisoner exchanges, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

In an interview with Lara Logan, he recalled that jointly with US special envoy Steve Witkoff they had worked on previous exchanges. "And there are some ideas of some other broad exchanges that may happen, maybe not so much on the, you know, high profile cases, but on ordinary cases," he said.