World needs real multilateralism, equal cooperation — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 24. /TASS/. The West’s efforts to tighten the existing global hierarchy are met with increasing resistance of the world community as the world needs real multilateralism, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"It is becoming more and more evident that the West’s efforts to turn back time and tighten its global hierarchy, to cross out and rewrite everything the founders of the United Nations agreed upon 80 years ago run into visible resistance of the world community. The need for real multilateralism and equality-based cooperation that takes into account the interests of all parties concerned is growing. Regional organizations, including BRICS and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS), that are built on unifying principles and mutually a beneficial basis are strengthening their positions and this process is irreversible," he said during UN Security Council open debates on the future of the United Nations.

The Russian diplomat noted that this new atmosphere makes it possible to hope that the world community "will be able to avoid a new global confrontation" and "instead of flagrant double standards and undisguised interference by some states into domestic affairs of other states," the world will see respect to "the principles of the UN Charter," will abandon "the language of hatred and intolerance" and will finally come to the real respect for human rights rather than their "politicization and use as an instrument of pressure and interference."

"In this context, we see not alternatives to measures geared to restore trust and build international dialogue on the basis of the UN Charter and with the central coordinating role of the world organization, which should get a second wind. Our shared responsibility is to prevent any further degradation of the international situation, which multiplies risks of escalation with all the consequences that come with it. We simply must do this in the name of future generations," Nebenzya stressed.