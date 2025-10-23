SIMFEROPOL, October 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have intensified their attacks on the Crimean Peninsula, aiming to sow chaos and foster a sense of uncertainty about the region’s future in the global information sphere, according to Vladimir Konstantinov, the speaker of the Crimean Parliament.

"Crimea is a high-profile issue. Once it enters the information space, it quickly captures attention. Those engaged in this narrative are driven not by substantive objectives but by the desire to keep the spotlight on themselves," Konstantinov explained. "Their main goal is to create an impression of chaos and insecurity, to generate a sense of unpredictability about what lies ahead for their audience."

In October, Sergey Aksyonov, the region’s head, reported that Ukrainian drones had damaged several electrical substations. Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Feodosia resulted in a fire. In late September, a drone strike in the village of Foros damaged multiple resort facilities and a school, injuring 16 people and causing three fatalities.