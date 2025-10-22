Russia hopes Canada plans for peace in Arctic, not competition — envoy

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. The war rhetoric is becoming a new norm in the West while Moscow hopes that Ottawa will adopt a course toward peace and predictability instead of a military contest in the Arctic, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in his letter to the editor of The Globe and Mail newspaper.

"It is alarming that war rhetoric in the West has become so casual nowadays that those in Canada who are supposed to advocate for stability, even in the darkest hour, instead engage in a contest of who is better at militarizing. What seemed politically irresponsible not long ago now turns out to be the new norm," the Russian diplomat said, replying to an article published in the newspaper urging to build a "wartime economy in the Arctic."

"High up North, not military competition, but peace and predictability must be a guiding national interest. Russia adheres to that principle and hopes that Canada’s government will come to realize that the same approach meets this country’s security needs best," the envoy emphasized.

"Strategic planning documents on the Arctic speak for themselves. Russia has always been committed to keeping it a low-tension region and self-restrained its presence there to securing borders. By contrast, other member states of the Arctic Council and NATO in general use escalatory confrontational wording," the Russian ambassador noted.