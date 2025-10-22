Lavrov, top Kazakh diplomat to discuss cooperation ahead of Tokayev’s visit to Russia

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in the Russian capital with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev.

This is Kosherbayev’s first visit to Moscow after his appointment as Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the two top diplomats will comprehensively discuss a wide range of issues of multifaceted bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres, including in the context of the upcoming state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia.

It is also expected that Lavrov and Kosherbayev will discuss the most important topics of the regional and global agenda.