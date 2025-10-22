Ukrainian troops attack DPR twice in 24 hours, injuring four individuals

DONETSK, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out two attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, wounding four civilians, the republic’s directorate on documenting Ukrainian war crimes said.

"Two instances of armed attacks [were recorded]. <…> Information was received about four injured civilians," it said in a statement.

The agency also specified that seven residential buildings and a motor vehicle were damaged. Overall, Ukrainian troops have fired two rounds of various munitions.