MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The situation in the Kharkov direction is getting worse for the Kiev troops, as the Russian forces have managed to seriously expand their zone of control, Russian defense and security sources have told TASS.

"Lately, the situation in the Kharkov direction is getting worse and worse for the Ukrainan armed forces. While [Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army] Alexander Syrsky is <…> is conducting a reform to shift to the corps structure, the Russian military has significantly broadened its zones of control in Volchansk and in the border areas near Khatnee. Besides, things look bleak for the Ukrainian armed forces in other areas as well," the source said.

In his words, the Kiev government’s Western patrons are concerned by these developments. He added that "even Washington, which has turned away from Kiev," is constantly reminding the Ukrainian government about the need to attack.

"The show with the Kiev clown’s demonstrative humiliation, which was played in Washington, should not give false hopes to the Russians," the source said, adding that although US President Donald Trump has a negative attitude towards Vladimir Zelensky, the United States is still interested in the continuation of hostilities at the expense of others.