Lavrov reiterates Russian solidarity with Venezuela amid external threats

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated Moscow’s solidarity with Venezuela amid growing external threats, the Russian foreign ministry said after his meeting with Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velazquez.

"Sergey Lavrov reiterated solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela in the face of growing external threats and attempts to interfere into its domestic affairs. He also reiterated all-round support for Caracas’ efforts to defend national sovereignty," it said. The top Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow "stands for the stable and independent development of all countries and regions, for preserving Latin America and the Caribbean region as a zone of peace."

Lavrov handed over the Order of Friendship to the Venezuelan diplomat.

"During the conversation that was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the diplomats discussed issues of the further development of Russian-Venezuelan relations of strategic partnership," the ministry said. "They also touched upon topics on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.".