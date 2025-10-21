UNITED NATIONS, October 21. /TASS/. The authorities of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo are hatching plans to declare ethnic Serbs living there as foreigners, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Pristina plans to officially declare Kosovo Serbs foreigner. As a result, people who have been living for centuries in their home land where the graves of many generations of their ancestors are located, will have to request temporary residence permits. Moreover, they will have to change Serbian car plates for plates with symbols of the so-called Kosovo republic. Using these illegal methods, Pristina wants to force local Serbs to receive its pseudo-citizenship," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Kosovo.

He also recalled Pristina’s attempt to bar the leading Kosovo Serbs’ party, Serb List, from participating in municipal elections, where in won in nine out of ten non-Albanian municipalities in the first round. "We think that the major task is to ensure unimpeded transfer of power to the legitimately elected representatives, but not to those who the Kosovo authorities are seeking to replace them with."

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 that was passed on June 10, 1999, confirms that Kosovo and Metohija is an autonomy within Serbia. Kosovo’s authorities unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. More than 60 world nations, including Russia, India, China, and five European Union countries, refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

In recent years, he Kosovo authorities have shut down practically all Serbian government institutions in Kosovo’s northern areas, where ethnic Serbs make up the majority of the population. Pristina-controlled police forces regularly conduct raids against local Serbs, detaining them under various pretexts.