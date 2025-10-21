MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have adapted their tactics, now deploying sabotage and reconnaissance groups in lieu of large-scale counterattacks, according to Alexey Vereshchagin, commander of the Saint Blessed Grand Duke Alexander Nevsky Volunteer Reconnaissance Assault Brigade, who was speaking to TASS.

"The enemy has suffered significant manpower losses and is facing a personnel shortage. This clearly indicates their inability to launch effective counterattacks or recapture the positions we hold. In response, they have shifted to operating small sabotage and reconnaissance teams, aiming to infiltrate our recently reclaimed positions and strike at our assault units," Vereshchagin explained. He highlighted that the Russian military has been successfully countering these Ukrainian tactics through relentless aerial reconnaissance and the constant readiness of attack aircraft.

He recounted a recent incident that underscores this point: "Last week, an enemy group of four attempted to penetrate our defenses and engaged with our soldiers. Part of the group was neutralized in direct small-arms combat, while the remaining militants were eliminated by our skilled drone operators, who used FPV quadcopters to drop ammunition and bring the threat to an end. This new approach by the enemy has not yielded success; on the contrary, it has only increased their own casualties."

Earlier, the Nevsky Brigade of the Volunteer Corps, part of the Battlegroup South, identified and swiftly neutralized a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka area. The group of three militants was eliminated during a firefight, with one Ukrainian soldier killed in the exchange. The remaining militants were destroyed by drone operators and brigade artillery while attempting to flee.