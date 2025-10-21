Europe’s calls for ceasefire in Ukraine not entirely sincere — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has shared his view on why some European countries are now urging an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Now that [Vladimir] Zelensky, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer, and [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen have stopped talking about the need to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia, they have started calling for an immediate ceasefire," Lavrov said at a press conference.

He recalled that "Macron also said at the time that this ceasefire should be unconditional, explicitly stating that no one should be allowed to limit arms deliveries to the Kiev regime."

"In other words, the cat’s out of the bag – it has become clear why they want this truce," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

According to Lavrov, "such a ceasefire would not only allow the Kiev regime to be rearmed with weapons but would also encourage its terrorist activities – strikes on Russia’s civilian infrastructure and population, attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, and other similar acts."