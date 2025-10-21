IAEA inspects repair of Zaporozhye nuke plant power line — spokesperson

MELITOPOL, October 21. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regularly supervises the repair and restoration work on the Dneprovskaya high-voltage external power supply line of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station damaged by Ukrainian shelling, Director of Communications Yevgenia Yashina said.

"Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency periodically monitor the progress of work to restore the line's operability," she told TASS.

On October 18, staff from the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, together with Rosseti specialists, began repairing the Dneprovskaya external power line. IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said that restoration work on both damaged transmission lines supporting the plant, including the Ferroalloy-1 line in Ukraine-controlled territory, started after local ceasefire zones were established.