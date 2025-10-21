Russian diplomat calls to tone down ‘farce’ around date of Lavrov-Rubio meeting

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on the media not to participate in the "information farce" surrounding the potential meeting between top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Commenting on the Financial Times report that such a meeting could take place on October 30, the diplomat said: "Don’t take part in this informational farce. Sergey Lavrov pointed to a large number of such fakes earlier today. From my part, I can assure you that as soon as we have information to share, we will do so right away."

Lavrov previously stated that he had agreed to continue telephone conversations with Rubio during their last call on October 20. During that call, the top Russian and US diplomats discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the October 16 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.