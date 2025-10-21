Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,460 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops and an infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 215 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 480 troops, a tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier and five US-manufactured armored vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 310 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 40 troops and a tank in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khrapovshchina, Korchakovka, Pershe Travnya, Sadki, Varachino and Andreyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Grushevka and Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman and Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 15 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, nine electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Platonovka, Pazeno, Dronovka, Zvanovka, Nikolayevka, Ivanopolye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier and five US-manufactured armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Grishino, Vasilevka, Rodinskoye, Kucherov Yar, Toretskoye, Artyomovka, Dimitrov and Promin in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 480 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five US-manufactured HMMWV armored vehicles, 33 field artillery guns, among them four US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and six motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Yegorovka, Novonikolayevka, Danilovka and Alekseyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Uspenovka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, an electronic warfare station and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian troops and an enemy tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye, Nikolskoye, Belozerka and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, a tank, 11 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian troops also struck warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 locations, it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 137 Ukrainian UAVs in past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 137 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb and 137 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 91,466 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,602 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,605 multiple rocket launchers, 30,683 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,481 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.