Special op achieving its goals, to conclude with success — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. There is no doubt that the special military operation in Ukraine will achieve all its objectives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The special military operation is fulfilling its goals," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timotheos. "There is no doubt that it will conclude successfully," he noted.

Russia’s top diplomat also thanked "the Ethiopian friends for their objective, thoughtful, and balanced stance on the events unfolding around Ukraine, which result from the West’s long-standing policy of turning the country into a base to contain Russia, building up military threats on Russia’s borders, and suppressing all things Russian in Ukraine, including history, education, language, and culture, measures actively pursued by [Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime."

"This development, along with Ukraine’s integration into NATO, was one of the main factors behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch the special military operation," Lavrov emphasized.