MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s threats to the security of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s jet reveal that the Poles are ready to stage terror attacks themselves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timotheos.

The top Russian diplomat also reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged compared to the understandings that were reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States during their summit in Alaska.

Sikorski’s threats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of being prepared to carry out terrorist acts: "I have recently heard that Mr. [Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw] Sikorski threatened that the security of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s plane would not be guaranteed in Polish airspace if he flew to Budapest for the proposed summit with [US President Donald] Trump, that Putin’s security in Poland’s airspace will not be guaranteed."

Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

Reports in the US media that the Russia-US summit could be postponed are surprising" "Today, I read with surprise that according to [US] CNN reports, the meeting between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [his US counterpart Donald] Trump could be postponed, as after my yesterday’s conversation with [US State Secretary] Marco Rubio, ‘officials felt that the Russian position has not evolved enough beyond its maximalist stance."

"Western media malpractices are well known, and CNN falls in line too."

While the choice of the venue for future Putin-Trump talks holds some significance, the true priority lies in the progress made on the substantive issues previously agreed upon in Anchorage: "What truly matters is not the venue or even the timing, but rather how we advance on the core issues and the agreements we reached in Anchorage."

About agreements reached in Alaska

Russia has maintained its position in line with the understandings achieved during the Alaska talks between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump: "I would like to officially stress that Russia has not altered its stance compared to the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump extended talks in Alaska."

The desire of the Kiev regime’s "European patrons" to insist on a ceasefire in exchange for a comprehensive settlement of the Ukrainian conflict runs counter to the agreements reached in Alaska: "This approach contradicts what Presidents Trump and Putin agreed upon in Anchorage, which was to focus on the root causes."

Special Operation’s goals

The special military operation "is fulfilling its goals": "There is no doubt that it will conclude successfully."

A ceasefire promoted by Europe and Vladimir Zelensky would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control: "An immediate ceasefire, the talk of which has suddenly reappeared, would mean only that a large part of Ukraine remains under the Nazi regime’s control, while the need is to resolve the issue at its core and address its underlying causes.".