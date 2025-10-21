Ratification of treaty with Venezuela matters amid US pressure on Caracas, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov highlighted the significance of the ratification of a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Venezuela amid what he called unprecedented military pressure on the Latin American republic from the United States.

"Such synchronized ratification processes would be very important in a situation where unprecedented military pressure is being exerted, including directly, on Venezuela by the United States," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized in a speech at the State Duma.

According to him, Moscow expects Caracas to present a note of ratification of the bilateral strategic partnership agreement soon.

"I’d like to announce that [interstate] procedures are nearing completion in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. We expect to receive a note of completion of all procedures necessary for that in the coming days," Ryabkov said.

He expressed confidence that Russia and Venezuela will take further steps "toward developing political, trade-economic and cultural relations" and that the two countries will sign more bilateral documents spanning various spheres of cooperation of mutual interest.

The State Duma ratified the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Russia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at a plenary meeting on Tuesday. The bilateral agreement, signed in Moscow on May 7, 2025, was submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the lower house of parliament earlier this month.

Lawmakers in Venezuela ratified the accord on September 30, and on October 7, President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree enacting the document.