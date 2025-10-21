Kremlin calls Putin and Trump's arrival in Budapest on the same plane ‘a fantasy’

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Circulating media reports about the possibility of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump simultaneously arriving on the same plane for the Budapest summit are "pure fantasy," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing when asked to comment on the reports.

"I regard it as a pure fantasy," he said, expressing his assessment of this version of Putin's trip to the capital of Hungary.

On October 16, Putin and Trump held their eighth telephone conversation this year. Following the conversation, they announced that preparations for a summit meeting in Budapest were underway. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban supported the idea, stating that preparations for the summit had begun that evening.

The logistics of the flight remain uncertain, as Hungary is located deep within the European continent, and EU countries have imposed sanctions on the Russian leadership, which could prevent flights through their airspace. Brussels, however, assures that no centralized ban on flights by the Russian leadership has been imposed. A flight through Turkey is theoretically possible, followed by a neutral airspace flight to the coast of non-EU Bosnia and Herzegovina, after which it could cross into Serbia, which borders Hungary. Bulgaria has already announced its readiness to allow the Russian President's plane to pass through.