MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The ratification of the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between Russia and Venezuela marks a significant step toward fostering development and stability throughout Latin America, stated Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, during a plenary session of the lower house of parliament.

"Today’s ratification signifies concrete progress toward peace, growth, and stability not only for Venezuela but for the entire region," Volodin affirmed.

He highlighted Venezuela’s current predicament, describing it as a "challenging and tumultuous situation" compounded by external pressures. Nevertheless, he emphasized that those attempting to "bring an entire nation to its knees" will ultimately fail.

"A multipolar world is no longer a distant vision but a present reality. We must do everything possible to ensure that Venezuela has the greatest possible opportunity to realize its potential as a sovereign, independent nation," he concluded.