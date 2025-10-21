Lavrov surprised by US media reports that Russia-US summit could be postponed

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he was surprised to learn from US media reports that the Russia-US summit could allegedly be postponed.

"Today, I read with surprise that according to [US] CNN reports, the meeting between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [his US counterpart Donald] Trump could be postponed, as after my yesterday’s conversation with [US State Secretary] Marco Rubio, 'officials felt <…> that the Russian position has not evolved enough beyond its maximalist stance,'" Lavrov said at a press conference.

According to the top diplomat, the disinformation campaign pursued by many Western news outlets is well known, "and CNN falls in line too." "They are generally not prone to serious analytical work; they just use simple slogans that are imposed on consumers," the foreign minister emphasized.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest.