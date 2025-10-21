State Duma ratifies strategic partnership treaty between Russia, Venezuela

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. State Duma members ratified the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Russia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

The bilateral agreement, signed in Moscow on May 7, 2025, was submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the lower house of parliament earlier this month.

The agreement broadens the scope of interaction and cooperation between the two countries in the political and economic spheres, covering energy, mineral resources, transport, communications, and the fight against terrorism and extremism.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has noted previously that the document will bring "Russian-Venezuelan relations to a new level, spanning the key spheres of bilateral cooperation."

Lawmakers in Venezuela ratified the accord on September 30, and on October 7, President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree enacting the document.