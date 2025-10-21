MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. European countries are currently showing no interest in peace and are doing nothing to promote it; on the contrary, their leaders are encouraging Kiev to continue military operations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Right now, Europeans are not really focused on peace and are doing little to achieve it," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on reports from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that European NATO members are continuing extensive preparations for a potential armed conflict with Russia.

According to Peskov, European countries "are instead encouraging the Kiev regime to pursue the war by every possible means."

In December 2021, European countries dismissed Moscow’s initiatives to uphold and formalize the principle of indivisible security in the region. From the very first days of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, they began insisting on the need to achieve a "strategic defeat" of Russia. European capitals continue to maintain this stance, despite the change of administration in the United States, the de facto leader of NATO, which is eager to pursue a more constructive approach in relations with Moscow.