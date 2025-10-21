No date set yet for Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. No date has been set yet for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No dates have been announced. There is no clarity so far," he said in response to a question.

US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow and Washington would immediately start preparations for another summit, which could be held in the Hungarian capital. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban handed down instructions to set up an organizational committee to prepare for the summit, adding that the work had begun "on Thursday night."