MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A ceasefire promoted by Europe and Vladimir Zelensky would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"An immediate ceasefire, the talk of which has suddenly reappeared, would mean only that a large part of Ukraine remains under the Nazi regime’s control, while the need is to resolve the issue at its core and address its underlying causes," the top Russian diplomat noted.

Lavrov emphasized that the part of Ukraine in question would be the only place on Earth where the Russian language is legally banned.