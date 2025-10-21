Objectives agreed in Anchorage more important than venue of Putin-Trump meeting — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that while the choice of venue for future talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump holds some significance, the true priority lies in the progress made on the substantive issues previously agreed upon in Anchorage.

"We discussed the current situation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and how we can prepare for the upcoming meeting – agreed upon in principle by the presidents of Russia and the United States, with the US proposing to hold it in Budapest," Lavrov explained. "Of course, the location is not insignificant, especially given the media frenzy stirred up by those who oppose recognizing the European Union as a union of sovereign states and prefer to resolve all issues within Brussels' bureaucratic framework. However, what truly matters is not the venue or even the timing, but rather how we advance on the core issues and the agreements we reached in Anchorage."

Earlier, following a phone call with Putin, Trump announced that they would hold another in-person meeting in Budapest. However, he did not specify a possible timeframe.