Russia-US summit cannot be postponed as Putin, Trump did not set date — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Russia-US summit cannot be postponed as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not set an exact date, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have the presidents’ understanding [that the summit will take place.] But you cannot postpone what hasn’t been announced. Neither President Trump nor President Putin set an exact date," the spokesman said, commenting on a CNN report that the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Marco Rubio was postponed, which would in turn impact the Putin-Trump summit.

Earlier, CNN reported that the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio, the organizers of the Putin-Trump summit, would be postponed indefinitely. According to the report, it is unclear how the postponement of the meeting between the top diplomats will affect the Putin-Trump summit in Budapest.