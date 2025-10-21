Russia to do its best to make sure framework set in Anchorage filled with decisions

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow will do its best to make sure that the framework established at the Russian-US summit in Anchorage is filled with specific decisions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We will do our utmost to make sure that the framework set in Anchorage is filled with concrete solutions," he said.

The meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place in Anchorage, Alaska in August. Last week, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump said that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said later that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin working on organizing a new meeting between the two leaders in the Hungarian capital city.