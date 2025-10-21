Lavrov determined to work with top US diplomat to implement Putin-Trump agreements

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that in a recent phone call, he and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed their commitment to implement the agreements reached by President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States.

"Yesterday, I had a detailed conversation with Marco Rubio regarding the agreement reached by the presidents during their October 16 telephone talks. We reaffirmed our resolve to advance in line with the understandings and agreements reached by President Putin and President Trump, both in Alaska and during their phone call," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timotheos.

US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that Moscow and Washington would immediately start preparations for another summit, which could be held in the Hungarian capital.

On October 17, Trump met with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House. The parties particularly discussed weapons supplies to Ukraine and the upcoming Budapest meeting between the Russian and US presidents. Later, Zelensky acknowledged that Trump team members had demanded Kiev withdraw troops from Donbass. The media reported following the meeting that Trump had declined to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.