Russia, US agreed in Alaska to focus on root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. During their summit in Alaska, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, agreed to focus among other things on the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, and Moscow is still ready for this work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He recalled that the two leaders "agreed to focus on the root causes and the need for refusing from dragging Ukraine into NATO, on the necessity to ensure the legal rights of the Russian-speaking and Russian population."

"We are ready to continue this work," he told a news conference.

The Alaska summit took place at a military base near the city of Anchorage in mid-August. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US president’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side, those being presidential aides and the top diplomats.