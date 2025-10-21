Too early to talk about EU countries participating in Russia-US summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. It's premature to talk about any EU countries participating in the Russia-US summit in Budapest, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"It's probably too early to talk about this. So far, none of these details have been discussed," Peskov said, commenting on a Politico report claiming that some EU countries would like to join the summit between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, due in Budapest.

Peskov urged everyone to refrain from speculating until preparations for the meeting are completed. "It's unlikely that any such far-fetched discussions would be appropriate here," he said, noting that much work remained to be handled.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, reported that some EU leaders are lobbying for their participation in the planned meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest. According to the report, European leaders will seek the presence of Vladimir Zelensky at this meeting, as well as at all possible subsequent negotiations. Furthermore, an unnamed source emphasized that EU countries do not want Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, contrary to what the US president had previously demanded.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also stated that Moscow and Washington will "without delay" get down to preparations for a new meeting between the two countries' leaders, which could be held in the Hungarian capital.