Difficult work ahead of upcoming Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have a lot of difficult work ahead of the upcoming Budapest summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are in a working mood. But difficult work lies ahead," he said in reply to a question about the mood in the Kremlin ahead of the upcoming summit and how quickly it could be prepared.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest. In turn, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban instructed to set up an organizational committee to prepare for the summit, adding that this work "began on Thursday evening.".