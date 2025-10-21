Lavrov says he agreed to remain in contact over phone with US Secretary of State

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he agreed to maintain communication by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their recent conversation.

"We agreed to keep communication over the phone in order to better understand our positions and determine what actions are needed to move in the right direction," Lavrov said following talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timotheos.

The top diplomats of Russia and the US held a call on October 20. Lavrov and Rubio discussed potential specific steps aimed at implementing the understandings reached during the October 16 talks between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States.