Russia-US summit requires serious preparations, no exact dates have been set — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Another Russia-US summit requires serious preparations, so no exact dates have been set, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Preparations for the Russia-US summit are needed. Serious preparations. You've heard statements from both the American side and from us that this may take time. Therefore, no exact dates were initially set," Peskov said, commenting on a CNN report that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed, which could impact the Russia-US summit.

CNN previously reported that the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio, who are preparing the Putin-Trump summit, has been postponed indefinitely. The report notes that it is still unclear what impact the indefinite postponement of their meeting will ultimately have on the Putin-Trump talks in Budapest.