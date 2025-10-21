Struggle for AI dominance becomes new conflict zone — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The struggle for strategic advantage in developing artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a new conflict zone. It is possible that these technologies could eventually influence the existing nuclear deterrence order, said Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia's foreign intelligence service. A transcript of his statement at a meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States is posted on the foreign intelligence website.

"The competition for strategic dominance in the realm of digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, is rapidly emerging as a new battleground. Some international estimates suggest that AI's productivity may double approximately every six months. Leading technology firms predict that within the next three years, artificial intelligence could achieve the ability to independently make scientific discoveries, potentially sparking revolutionary shifts across military, energy, and global financial sectors. Naryshkin emphasized that it cannot be excluded that, in the future, these advancements might influence the global strategic balance of power and, regrettably, could impact the existing nuclear deterrence framework."

The SVR director underscored that these forecasts and assessments require careful discussion and rigorous verification, including by intelligence agencies. "However," he noted, "it is already clear that Western intelligence services are harnessing the latest technological capabilities to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states." He highlighted that developing unified methods and tools to counteract deepfakes, jam adversary satellite signals, and disrupt digital channels used to fund illegal protests has become a critical priority in preventing color revolutions.