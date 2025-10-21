Senior Russian diplomat sees possibility of Lavrov, Rubio holding phone call again

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio may hold another phone call, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Anything is possible," the senior Russian diplomat said in response to a relevant question.

The two top diplomats last talked over the phone on October 20. They discussed potential concrete steps toward implementing the agreements reached in a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.

Following a phone call with Putin on October 16, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington will prepare for another one-on-one between the two leaders that could be organized in the Hungarian capital "without delay.".