MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime openly ignores the US President Donald Trump administration's resolve for constructive discussions on ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything possible to provoke its escalation, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, has said. A transcript of his statement at a meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States is posted on the foreign intelligence website.

"The crisis and collapse of a unified Western center of power are giving other, non-Western, states the opportunity to develop their regional periphery without intrusive American and European interference. So-called middle powers, even while remaining US allies, are increasingly pushing their own agenda. This agenda doesn't always align with that of their powerful sponsor. In some cases, this leads to a surge in tensions, as is clearly evident in the cases of Ukraine and Israel. For example, the Kiev regime is openly ignoring the Trump administration's resolve for constructive discussions on ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict and is doing everything it can to provoke its escalation," Naryshkin noted.

The SVR director added that "in the Middle East, the aggressive actions of Israel's far-right leadership, coupled with Washington's passive attitude, have put almost all countries in the region at risk and have nullified approaches to ensuring security that have been shaped over decades."