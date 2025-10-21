Foreign intel agencies seek to physically eliminate undesirables — Russian intel service

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence agencies are increasingly abandoning coup scenarios, shifting to the physical elimination of targeted politicians and security officers, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Instead of implementing coup scenarios, which are difficult to execute, foreign intelligence agencies increasingly rely on the practices of physical elimination of ‘unwanted’ political and security leaders in third countries," he pointed out at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services.

According to Naryshkin, a striking example of that is the operation that Israel carried out against the Hezbollah movement in September 2024, blowing up thousands of handheld pagers in Lebanon and Syria. "In June this year, the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a number of Iran’s leading nuclear scientists were eliminated in the Israeli Defense Forces’ Operation Rising Lion," the SVR chief added. He noted that the Western intelligence community had praised both operations as highly professional.

"Moreover, the leading European intelligence agencies are bringing the experience of political killings and acts of terrorism to the Euro-Atlantic region," Naryshkin went on to say. He emphasized that "in May 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was nearly killed over his refusal to give up national interests to globalists." "British intelligence agencies, which became convinced of their impunity after the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, continue to test the boundaries of what is allowed against their EU partners by preparing acts of sabotage in the Baltic and Black Seas," the SVR director stressed.