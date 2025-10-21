Western intelligence using terrorists to destabilize world situation — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Intelligence agencies of the US and the UK are using terrorist groups for destabilizing the situation in the key regions of the planet, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Intelligence agencies of the US and the UK are now practically openly using terrorist groups to destabilize the situation in key regions of the planet and create their own zones of influence there," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states. The text has been published on the SVR website.

The US and its allies continue to deliberately blur the definition of international terrorism as they apply double standards to assessing internal conflicts in other countries, Naryshkin noted. "The White House’s attempts to remove the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia - TASS) from the list of terrorist organizations is a vivid example," he said, adding that the confusion provoked by the West in the classification of terrorism gives Washington and its allies free rein in the widespread introduction of terrorism methods into their foreign policy arsenal.