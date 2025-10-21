Senior diplomat says too early to discuss when Lavrov, Rubio could meet, urges planning

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. It’s too early to discuss specific timeframes for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The idea of a meeting was not discussed either prior or during yesterday’s phone call [between Lavrov and Rubio] in concrete terms," the senior Russian diplomat told reporters. "There is such an idea, but it is too early to discuss any timeframes," he emphasized.

According to Ryabkov, any contact of such a scale should be properly prepared. "It requires going through the `homework’ stage in a concentrated manner," he explained. "We are currently busy doing exactly this," the diplomat assured reporters.

In last week’s phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump discussed the issue of next steps, among other things, and the phone call between the two countries’ top diplomats on Monday was one of the elements pertaining to these steps, Ryabkov continued.

"We are currently busy working through what was discussed between the minister and the secretary of state," he concluded.