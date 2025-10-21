What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones in the skies over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A Rostov-on-Don resident was injured by a falling Ukrainian drone, and the wall of a residential building was partially damaged in a drone strike in Bataisk in the Rostov Region. A teenager sustained injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack in the bordering Russian region of Bryansk.

TASS has compiled key details about the consequences of the drone attacks.

Scope

- Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to Russia’s top brass, 34 UAVs were downed over the Rostov Region in southern Russia, six over the Voronezh Region, three each over the Krasnodar Region and the Lipetsk Region, two over the Republic of Crimea, and seven over the Black Sea.

Impact

- The wall of an apartment building in the Rostov Region’s Bataisk was partially damaged, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Twenty people were evacuated.

- Also, according to Slyusar, fragments of an enemy drone fell in the yard of residential buildings on Oktyabrskaya Street, breaking windows.

- Later, the governor said a Rostov-on-Don resident had been injured as a Ukrainian drone fell.

- In the farmstead of Nedvigovka in the Myasnikovsky District, an electricity line was damaged by a falling drone, causing a blackout in the locality, the governor added.

- A teenager born in 2010 sustained injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram.

- According to him, window panes in two apartment buildings were damaged and three civilian cars were scratched by drone fragments.