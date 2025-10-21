LUGANSK, October 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions over the past week killed 20 civilians, including a child, and injured 85, including seven minors, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 105 people have become victims of Ukrainian shelling. Eighty-five were injured, including seven minors, and 20 died, including one minor. <…> Over the past seven days, 72 civilians were injured in drone attacks, accounting for nearly 71% of the total injuries," he said.

Miroshnik clarified that the residents of the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as the Donetsk People’s Republic, were hit the hardest.

The envoy also recalled that, during the past week, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked a group of reporters. A Rossiya Segodnya crew filming a report in the Zaporozhye Region was hit by drones. As a result, journalist Ivan Zuyev died on the spot, and his colleague Yury Voitkevich was seriously injured.

Miroshnik added that there were cases of civilians stepping on Ukrainian mines in the past week. "A civilian was injured in Kozinka in the Belgorod Region. In the LPR, a rescuer died while demining a settlement. Another civilian was injured in Troitskoye in the LPR. In the DPR, a 64-year-old man died near Lozovoye, and two men were seriously injured in Novotroitskoye. <…> In Kurakhovo, two Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees were injured when an explosive detonated. They were involved in inspecting munitions in liberated territory and demining power lines," the envoy emphasized.