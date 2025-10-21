Russia, US coordinating on issues touched upon during Lavrov-Rubio call — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are addressing all issues raised during the telephone conversation between the top Russian and US diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The fact is that the last week’s telephone conversation between [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [US] President [Donald] Trump included the issue of future steps. One aspect of these steps is, of course, contact between [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and [US] Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio. Such contact took place yesterday, and now we are focusing on what the top diplomats discussed," Ryabkov noted.

In response to a question on whether Lavrov and Rubio addressed the possible US supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, the senior diplomat said: "I am not ready to make public the content of such contacts. The purpose of behind-the-scenes negotiations is that certain topics are simply not open to discussion."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the top Russian and US diplomats had discussed specific steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump telephone conversation.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest.