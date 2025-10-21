{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, US coordinating on issues touched upon during Lavrov-Rubio call — senior diplomat

In response to a question on whether the top diplomats addressed the possible US supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Sergey Ryabkov said: "I am not ready to make public the content of such contacts"

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are addressing all issues raised during the telephone conversation between the top Russian and US diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The fact is that the last week’s telephone conversation between [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [US] President [Donald] Trump included the issue of future steps. One aspect of these steps is, of course, contact between [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and [US] Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio. Such contact took place yesterday, and now we are focusing on what the top diplomats discussed," Ryabkov noted.

In response to a question on whether Lavrov and Rubio addressed the possible US supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, the senior diplomat said: "I am not ready to make public the content of such contacts. The purpose of behind-the-scenes negotiations is that certain topics are simply not open to discussion."

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the top Russian and US diplomats had discussed specific steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump telephone conversation.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest.

What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions
Ukraine was doomed to defeat in any military conflict with Russia — former PM
"With all the problems that exist in Russia, it is about 10 times stronger than Ukraine," Nikolay Azarov noted
AfD leader calls Budapest best place for Putin-Trump meeting
Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel also thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for "not allowing to be misled in his efforts toward peace and compromise"
Militants from Poland, Romania, Colombia, UK, US fighting in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Colombian militants are used in the most difficult areas
Hungary becoming bridge between Russia, US, Europe — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle also said he is glad that thanks to US President Donald Trump’s efforts peace has been established in the Middle East
US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, the US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Gazprom sets new all-time record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia
The holding company noted that this is the second record this month and the fifth since supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline reached the maximum contractual level on December 1, 2024
Romania receives no request for Russian president’s flight — foreign minister
Flying through Romanian airspace is one of the likely routes for the Russian leader on his way to Budapest
Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely — TV channel
According to the sources, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict
Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’
Maria Zakharova noted that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a quite remarkable way to Morawiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III
EU ambassadors agree proposal to use Russian frozen assets — Politico
Belgium has previously opposed the idea of confiscating Russian frozen assets as it host Euroclear which holds the bulk of them
Russian forces eliminate up to 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers weekly on LPR fronts — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that the enemy suffers the most substantial losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 113 Ukrainian UAVs, 48 UAV control posts in past day
In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army also lost a T-72 tank, two armored combat vehicles and two Akatsiya and Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Europe never looked weaker than now — Daily Telegraph
Columnist James Crisp said that Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "are just backseat drivers" in the process of seeking peace in Ukraine
Russia warned Hungary about tit-for-tat measures if its assets are seized — Szijjarto
"It once again underlines extreme danger of touching Russian assets frozen in the European Union," the Hungarian foreign minister noted
Ex-US President Biden completes his medical course of prostate cancer treatment — media
The former US leader underwent several weeks of radiation therapy treatment at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology facility in Philadelphia
Slovenian foreign minister hopes Budapest talks will promote peace in Ukraine
Tanja Fajon also emphasized the "necessity of Kiev’s involvement" in all peace negotiations
Russia insists that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev remains inadmissible — MFA
As Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underscored, "the idea of supplying missiles directly conflicts with the rhetoric of 'peace' that Western officials often cite"
Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor
On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank
Appeals Tribunal at IBSF rules ban on Russian athletes illegal
Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov expressed hope that the decision would set a precedent for other international sports federations, banning Russian athletes from international competitions
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Paris’ position on Ukraine conflicts with its citizens’ interests — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle noted that "France is no longer a really sovereign state"
Zelensky declares readiness for talks based on current front line
"If we want to stop this war and to go to peace negotiations, urgently and in a diplomatic way, we need to stay where we stay <...>. On the contact line," he said
Russia appreciates DPRK's support for special military operation — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov recalled that, in a press conference marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically praised the valor and dedication of Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian forces
Israel receives body of one more hostage — PM’s office
Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffin containing the remains of a deceased hostage, which was handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip
About 200 US troops involved in creation of coordination center for Gaza — WSJ
The center will collect information about the situation in Gaza in real time from various sources, including reconnaissance drones and international organizations
Trump spoke about security guarantees for both Moscow, Kiev at Zelensky meeting — agency
The news agency pointed out that the meeting "was a clear disappointment for Zelenskiy, who had hoped to convince Trump to supply his government with long-range Tomahawk missiles
Kiev turns Kherson into 'cannon fodder' source, abducting people for army — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, men in Kherson are afraid to leave their homes, and "the occupation authorities have turned the city into a source of cannon fodder"
Russian top diplomat Lavrov to hold talks with Ethiopian counterpart in Moscow
The program of the Ethiopian delegation's visit to Russia provides for the "time check regarding the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda," Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin said
Lavrov, Rubio discuss steps to implement understandings reached by Putin, Trump
"On October 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Middle East needs Russia as link between region and world — expert from Jordan
According to Oraib al Rantawi, Russia's role in the Middle East region decreased "after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria on December 8, 2024 and the reduction of the role of its allies, especially Iran and its embassies, in the region"
Russian Strela-10 air defense system downs Ukrainian Furia drone near Kramatorsk in DPR
Air surveillance posts of the Battlegroup South also shot down two Ukrainian heavy drones
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Many EU politicians will try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — Szijjarto
Peter Szijjarto added that a considerable number of European leaders are advocating for more financial and military aid to Ukraine
Hungary, Slovakia refuse to participate in EU's anti-Russian tribunal — source
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas mentioned a problem with establishing this body which had been supported merely by 25 out of 27 EU countries, without going into details
Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware
The US president stressed that artificial intelligence technologies are currently crucial
Russia welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement — MFA
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the commitment of Afghanistan and Pakistan to dialogue and resolving differences through political and diplomatic means is the foundation for maintaining peace between the two countries
Iran to consider IAEA cooperation proposal if it presents any — SNSC
Following the activation of the Snapback mechanism, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has previously stated, Iran will revise the Cairo Agreement, Ali Larijani said
Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister
She will now form a government within the day
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Russian troops liberate Lenino community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Trump finishing what JFK started by negotiating peace with Russia — US lawmaker
Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump was committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and normalizing relations with Russia
Putin call makes Trump insist on ending Ukraine conflict on current front line — media
According to Reuters, Donald Trump pushed Vladimir Zelensky to give up swathes of Ukraine’s territory at their October 17 meeting
First Russia-UAE business forum to be held in Dubai on December 10
Representatives of leading companies, investment funds, technology startups and logistical operators of the two countries will take part in the forum
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
Forthcoming Putin-Trump Budapest meeting vital for Hungary — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister said the country’s economy "will finally breathe a sigh of relief, returning to pre-war growth patterns," once the ongoing conflict in Ukraine ends
Russia cuts united Ukrainian defense in Krasnoarmeisk, Dimitrov — deputy commander
The liberation of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic would also allow the continuation of the offensive aimed at completely encircling Dimitrov, Alexander Drobotov said
Russian ambassador to Italy warns against appropriating Russian assets
Alexey Paramonov noted that the worse the situation on the ground for Kiev, the more obvious the Ukrainian state’s bankruptcy becomes
Russia’s the world’s leader in gas reserves — Gazprom CEO
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller also noted significant progress in developing domestic pipe production for the gas industry
Several EU leaders would like to attend Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — news outlet
According to the newspaper, the European leaders are pushing for Vladimir Zelensky to participate in the Budapest meeting and all potential future talks
Slovakia, UAE confident Ukrainian conflict has no military solution — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the UAE president discussed a wide range of issues, including the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military-industrial sphere
Bilateral ties between Russia and DPRK are currently at their peak — senior legislator
Inna Svyatenko noted that it was achieved thanks to the special attention of the two countries' leaders
Russian-US presidents’ meeting in Budapest should bring positive results — Ukraine’s ex-PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov emphasized that the American leader is determined to carry on with the peace process
RTS Index slowing down after official rates release by Bank of Russia
The RTS Index added 0.36% to 1,062.27 points
Hungary won’t block new EU anti-Russian sanctions package — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto clarified that Budapest had secured an exemption from the new package of anti-Russian restrictions for "all those measures which would have gone against the national interest" of Hungary
Since 2014 coup Ukraine’s population down to 20 million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Ukraine's population stood at 52 million in 1990
EU countries to face penalties for severing oil, gas contracts with Russia — Szijjarto
Hungary is receiving oil and gas from Russia under contracts that are to remain in force for several years more, the minister said
Furniture elevator used during Louvre heist was stolen by robbers — media
According to the newspaper, the vehicle was put up for sale on the Leboncoin adds website by a man whose identity is not disclosed
Japan’s government resigns ahead of new prime minister’s election
Shigeru Ishiba, 68, served as the prime minister of Japan for 386 days
Houthis leave UN compound in Sana, release UN employees
All the 15 international UN employees can now move freely around the UN compound in Sana and be in touch with US structures and their families
Trump does not believe in Ukrainian victory in conflict
The US leader also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict will be settled in the end
Zelensky confirms Washington discussions on Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass
Vladimir Zelensky also said that Trump team members were concerned Ukraine could use a pause in military activities to prepare an offensive
Air raid alert issued in six regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens also went off in the Kiev region
Shale gas loses profitability if oil price dips — Gazprom
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller also cast a doubt on Europe’s prospects of substituting Russian deliveries by shale and liquefied natural gas
Serbia’s in a desperate situation after EU decision on Russian gas — Energy Minister
According to Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic, thanks to "President Aleksandar Vucic’s excellent relations with world leaders," Belgrade hopes to find a solution and is doing everything possible to resolve the current situation
Meeting of 'coalition of willing' on Ukraine to be held in London on October 24 — Macron
According to the French president, Vladimir Zelensky will also take part in the meeting
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Ukraine, Europe should participate in Russia-US discussions on Ukrainian conflict — Macron
Emmanuel Macron said it is necessary if the future of Ukraine as well as the security of Europeans are at stake
Belgium not to block EU plan to use Russian assets — Politico
EU ambassadors have informally agreed draft European Council conclusions that call on the Commission to put forward a proposal that is "underpinned by appropriate European solidarity and risk-sharing," the newspaper wrote
Telegram messenger co-founder Durov says Louvre’s heist points to decline of France
Pavel Durov said that "it’s another sad sign of the decline of a once great country where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with phantom threats instead of confronting the real ones"
Poland’s refusal to extradite Nord Stream blasts suspect not to be appealed
46-year-old Vladimir Zhuravlyov was detained by the police on September 30 in the town of Pruszkow near Warsaw on the basis of a European arrest warrant
EU's ban on Russian energy supplies will deprive Hungary of almost all gas — Szijjarto
If Druzhba is banned, Budapest will be dependent on a pipeline that, as tests have shown, is incapable of providing the necessary supply volumes, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Russia may play significant role in recognition of Palestinian State — ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal pointed out that Palestinian Authority should assume control of the Gaza Strip
Russia will quickly push AI forward owing to huge gas reserves — Gazprom
Implementation of artificial intelligence will result in an increase in electric power consumption by major economic centers of the world by two - three times, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said
Zelensky cheated Trump on natural resources deal, ex-Ukrainian PM says
Vladimir Zelensky misled Donald Trump because he himself had no clue, Nikolay Azarov said
Hamas leaders did not approve violation of ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Trump insists
The US president emphasized his readiness to use force against the Gaza-based movement in the event of an escalation
US needs Tomahawk missiles for itself, cannot deplete its stockpile — Trump
The US leader described these cruise missiles as "a vicious, offensive, incredibly destructive weapon"
Russia hopes to make progress on Ukrainian settlement at Budapest summit — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pinpointed an intention to discuss the bilateral relations
Russia ready to send floating power plant to Mauritius — ambassador
Irada Zeilanova noted that such a plant will make it possible to provide the island with green energy during the long period of time
Bulgaria ready to provide air passage for Russian president’s aircraft — Foreign Ministry
"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," Georg Georgiev said
Pakistan updates barter trade mechanism with Russia, Iran, Afghanistan
The adopted amendments eliminate the mandatory requirement for prior export before import, allowing for the simultaneous export and import of goods, according to the report
Bolivia’s president elect positively assesses BRICS
"BRICS is a good trade association," Rodrigo Paz said
Preparations for Lavrov-Rubio meeting, spirit of Anchorage — senior diplomat's remarks
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Russian side will continue to convey the importance of the work within the framework set at the Anchorage summit to its US colleagues
Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post
The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way
West wants Russia to be bogged down in Ukrainian conflict until 2030s — Duma member
Andrey Gurulev reaffirmed that Russian society remains united in supporting the military effort
Air defenses down four Ukrainian UAVs over Russia’s southern Voronezh Region
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
Incident at Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania not harming environment
Preventive measures for the purpose of excluding the repetition of this situation and the incident investigation are underway
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russian troops advance near Krasny Liman, gain foothold on Yampol outskirts, says DPR head
The Ukrainian military is trying by all means to hold on to Yampol because its liberation will cut off all supply routes for its battlegroup in Krasny Liman, Denis Pushilin stated
Zelensky says Ukraine approaching end of conflict — media
Vladimir Zelensky indicated a desire to participate in a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest
Russia ready to cooperate with all countries based on mutual equality and respect — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that, "in the areas, which are crucial for the life support of the country, it is necessary to be self-sufficient, or to look for partners who are not infected with the Western 'disease'
EU Council approves European Commission proposal to ban Russian gas purchases from 2028
"This decision includes a ban on the purchase of both pipeline and liquefied natural gas from Russia," the statement reads
Several Ukrainian ports do not receive ships due to damaged infrastructure
Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development Alexey Kuleba did not specify which ports were involved
De Gaulle’s grandson calls on Macron to drop aggressive rhetoric about Ukrainian crisis
Pierre de Gaulle expressed hope that "peace will be established swiftly, now, without delays," and France "will take part in this, even if not immediately"
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
New EU sanctions will not deprive Serbia of Russian gas — expert
As Anton Sviridenko noted, the document uses wording that implies that gas transiting through EU countries should not enter EU countries themselves, which is why additional monitoring is being introduced
Russia seeks fundamental resolution to Ukraine conflict, diplomat says
"We discussed the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely to ensure that the resolution is fundamental, long-term, and guarantees peace," Maria Zakharova said
Global electricity consumption to grow twofold in 2050 - Novak
Large-scale construction of electric power installations is expected globally in this connection
Kiev loses 4,200 troops, mercenaries in battles near LPR over week — military expert
During this period, Russian forces destroyed four enemy tanks, 35 field artillery guns, 73 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 104 munitions, fuel, and material depots, as well as nearly 400 enemy combat vehicles, Andrey Marochko added
