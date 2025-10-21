UK, number of EU states using all levers against Russia including terrorism — intel chief

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The UK and leading European Union (EU) countries are using all available levers against Moscow, from economic measures to organizing terrorist operations and military strikes, "with the use of Ukrainian proxies," Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The UK and leading EU countries are using all available levers against Russia, from comprehensive measures of economic coercion to the organization of terrorist operations and military strikes on our territory with the use of the forces of Ukrainian proxies," he said at a meeting of the Council of heads of security agencies and special services of CIS member states. The text has been published on the SVR website.

The current conditions of international turbulence are caused by the transition from a US-centric to a multipolar system, Naryshkin said. "In the information field, this ‘docking period’ has been labeled as global disorder, though a series of recent international crises enables us to speak more of global ‘lawlessness’," he stressed. "The strengthening centers of power are forced to prove their resilience to pressure from Western states and their intelligence agencies, which predictably seek to prevent the formation of the multipolar world order," the official said.